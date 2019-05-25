Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 20,190.54% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 128,796 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

