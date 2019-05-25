JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,553,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,663,000 after purchasing an additional 483,608 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,605,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,688,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,408,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $42,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,207.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,945. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

