JOST Werke (JST) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.17 ($54.84).

ETR JST opened at €29.55 ($34.36) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 12-month high of €39.15 ($45.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

