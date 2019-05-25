Jtc Plc (JTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JTC stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.36 million and a PE ratio of -109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

In related news, insider Nigel Le Quesne bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £208,000 ($271,788.84).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

