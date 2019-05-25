Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Xiaoming Hu acquired 122,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $579,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

