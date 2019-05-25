Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (VOOV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period.

BMV VOOV opened at $108.04 on Friday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

