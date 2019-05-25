KeyCorp Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DY. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $100.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

