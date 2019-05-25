Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 795 Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 795 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $274.77 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

