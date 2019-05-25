Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,601 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $132.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $845,869.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,887.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,313 shares of company stock valued at $56,436,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

