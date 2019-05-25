Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,248,951 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 19,756,738 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,515,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

