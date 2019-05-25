Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.59. The company had a trading volume of 524,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,740. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $179.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

