Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veritex by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veritex by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veritex by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veritex by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Griege acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $175,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,571 shares of company stock worth $1,336,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

