Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 44,477 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,477 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,638,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,304,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 79,007 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 582,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,097,000.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,599.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares in the company, valued at $818,077.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

AMAG stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $345.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

