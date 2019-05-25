Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $573,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $103.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/legacy-financial-strategies-llc-has-573000-stake-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.