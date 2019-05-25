LendingClub Corp (LC) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,001,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 844,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $58,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,949,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,051 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 392,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Bahman Koohestani sold 17,563 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $52,337.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,966.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,754.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,125. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $4.00 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

