Liberty Latin America (LILA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LILA. Macquarie raised Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $249,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $677,913. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,057,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $58,435,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $1,793,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

