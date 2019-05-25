Limelight Networks (LLNW) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. 1,722,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 803,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,787,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 832,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Limelight Networks (LLNW) Shares Up 5.6%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/limelight-networks-llnw-shares-up-5-6.html.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.