Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 165,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

Shares of DowDuPont are set to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

