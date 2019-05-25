Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

BHGE traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.57 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

