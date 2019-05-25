LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKC stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other news, Director Ricky E. Maples purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus R. Cooper II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

