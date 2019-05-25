LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Lessened by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,614,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,474,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,949,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,099,000 after buying an additional 1,009,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,378.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,393,000 after buying an additional 1,002,221 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $77.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-stake-lessened-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.