Macy’s Inc (M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Macy’s news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,449. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock worth $421,238 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after buying an additional 2,133,597 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,197,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 411,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

