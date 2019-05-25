Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $408,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $34.29. 998,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,479. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

