Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $279,000 in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 541,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,772. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $279,000 in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/magnus-financial-group-llc-invests-279000-in-stericycle-inc-srcl-stock.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.