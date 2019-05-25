Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester bought 27,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.88 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,417.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Thomas Anthony Bowker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.52 per share, with a total value of $240,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,332. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

