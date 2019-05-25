Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 19,700 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.22 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $154,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,962.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

