Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Equifax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,910,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,808 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equifax by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,764,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 851,486 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equifax by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 756,980 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

EFX stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

