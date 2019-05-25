MassGrid Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. MassGrid has a market cap of $5.81 million and $410.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,040.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.03127511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.05043453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.01278584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.01082161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00089634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00898337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00282582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021957 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 134,364,958 coins and its circulating supply is 73,180,604 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.