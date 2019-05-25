Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $53.35 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,023. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,991,000 after acquiring an additional 303,498 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

