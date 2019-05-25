MediBloc Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. MediBloc has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,049.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.03135714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.05077043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.01262201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.01080033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00090697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00904313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00295617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020785 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.