Medicure (MPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medicure (CVE:MPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect Medicure to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.90 million for the quarter.

CVE MPH opened at C$5.90 on Friday. Medicure has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.58.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

