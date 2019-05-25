Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.10. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,102 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

