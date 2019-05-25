MGM Resorts International (MGM) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $154,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-position-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.