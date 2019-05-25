Michael G. Nefkens Purchases 4,964 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) insider Michael G. Nefkens purchased 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,570.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. 666,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Michael G. Nefkens Purchases 4,964 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/michael-g-nefkens-purchases-4964-shares-of-resideo-technologies-inc-rezi-stock.html.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.