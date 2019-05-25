Michaels Companies (MIK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Michaels have underperformed the industry in the past three months, it is likely to gain momentum on the back of its strategic efforts. The company’s focus on integrating e-commerce and in-store operations to boost omni-channel experience is likely to aid growth. Also, the company is benefiting from its enhanced ability to search, expanded assortments and in-store product availability, leading to higher traffic and conversion rates. Backed by efficient expense management and share repurchase program, earnings grew year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, the company has a robust surprise trend, reporting earnings beat in four consecutive quarters. However, soft margins trend continued in the fourth quarter, due to higher costs. While gross margin declined in the last four quarters, operating margin contracted for five straight quarters. Further, management issued soft earnings view for first-quarter and fiscal 2019.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of MIK opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 693,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

