Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stake Raised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $105,674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,702,000 after acquiring an additional 374,503 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,725,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,130,000 after acquiring an additional 238,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.54.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,456. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-stake-raised-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.