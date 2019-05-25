Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $11.36 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.69%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

