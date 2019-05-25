Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in National Grid plc (NGG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,218,000 after buying an additional 1,044,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Grid by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 849,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 661,626 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 173,610 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 245.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 97,903 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $51.79 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $2.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

