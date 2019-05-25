Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 682,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 717,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 191,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:NTR opened at $48.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

