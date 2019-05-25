Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Director Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 403,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.95. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

