Mithril Ore Price Tops $24.54 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $312,966.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for about $24.54 or 0.00303833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00536248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031216 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009221 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.