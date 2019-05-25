Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 553,189 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 375.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 729,322 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 374,577 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,553. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

