Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $220,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Stock

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 369,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,870,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,936,000 after purchasing an additional 546,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.71, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $835.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

