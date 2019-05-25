Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.50 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of COOP opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 62.93%. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray bought 52,910 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

