Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall bought 110,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray acquired 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

