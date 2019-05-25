Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 37.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 78.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $218.86 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. Msci’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/msci-inc-msci-shares-bought-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.