Murphy Oil (MUR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil’s shares have outperformed the industry, year to date. Solid upstream portfolio and ongoing capital investments will pave the way for long-term oil-focused production growth. The company is pursuing steady E&P, reflected in the higher reserve volumes registered at the end of 2018. The low-cost finding will help the company further expand its onshore and offshore business. The company is trying to transform through acquisitions, oil-weighted discoveries and divestitures of non-core assets. However, Murphy Oil operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry that continues to create challenges for the company. Additionally, with operations outside the United States, it is subject to changes in foreign-currency conversion rates, which may affect earnings from these oilfields.”

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of MUR opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.15 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.