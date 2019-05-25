Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBRV. Gabelli cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.75% and a negative net margin of 3,194.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,542,700 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 467,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

