National Asset Management Inc. Invests $508,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Stock

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $44,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ET stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

