National Bank Financial Upgrades Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) to “Outperform”

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

KML stock opened at C$11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.39 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.430000011258446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

